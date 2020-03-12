12-MAR-20: Resources Reminder to DND/CAF Personnel in the NCR

This message is published under the authority of the Commandant, Canadian Forces Support Unit (Ottawa) –

To all CAF members, DND and NPF civilian employees in the National Capital Region,

A reminder to access the following resources to obtain up-to-date information on the COVID-19 situation in the NCR and its impact on CFSU(O) business operations:

– CFSU(O) Intranet Website: http://intranet.mil.ca/en/locations/ncr/cfsuo.page

– The Guard – CFSU(O)’s Online News Site: www.infog.ca

– CFSU(O) Emergency Information Line: 613-995-0133

– CF H Svcs C (O) – NCR COVID-19/Respiratory Illness Information Line: 343-548-2773

Personnel are also encouraged to print this email as well as the MESSAGE FROM CF H SVCS C (O) FOR THE NCR MILITARY COMMUNITY NCR-wide email (sent on 12 March, 2020) to have the information with them if they are to telework.

The CFSU(O) Command Team request the cooperation and thank all for helping us maintain a safe and healthy workplace.

Avis à tous les membres des FAC, les employés civils du MDN et des FNP travaillant dans la région de la capitale nationale,

Nous vous rappelons de faire appel aux ressources suivantes afin d’obtenir les renseignements à jour sur la situation concernant le COVID-19 dans la RCN, ainsi que ses effets sur les opérations courantes de l’USFC(O) :

– Site Web intranet de l’USFC(O) : http://intranet.mil.ca/fr/emplacements/rcn/usfco.page

– Le Gardien – Le site Web de nouvelles de l’USFC(O) : www.infog.ca/fr

– La Ligne d’information en cas d’urgence de l’USFC(O) : 613-995-0133

– Ligne téléphonique du C Svcs S FC (O) – RCN COVID-19 / Maladies respiratoires : 343-548-2773

Nous vous encourageons également à imprimer ce courriel ainsi que le MESSAGE DU C SVCS S FC (O) POUR LA COMMUNAUTÉ MILIAIRE DE LA RCN (courriel envoyé le 12 mars 2020) afin d’avoir ces renseignements sous la main si vous faites du télétravail.

L’équipe de commandement de l’USFC(O) requiert la collaboration de tous et remercie le personnel de l’appui apporté au maintien d’un environnement de travail sûr et sain.

