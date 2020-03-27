27-MAR-20: CFSU(O) EXTERNAL CRITICAL SERVICES UPDATE

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serial
|
Tier 1 – Critical Services (Daily)
|
Branch
|
Contact Info
|
|
|
|1
|Access and Security Coordination
|Ops
|CFSU(O) Ops – NDHQ(Carling) – 5W/O.1.B05 – Maj Holleran : 613-408-5735 WO Comeau : 613-401-7696 LCol Coudé : 613-290-6563
|
|
|
|2
|Building Support
|Ops
|CFSU(O) Ops
|
|
|
|3
|Emergency Response Coordination
|Ops
|CFSU(O) Ops
|
|
|
|4
|Mail Services
|SRMO
|NDHQ(Carling) B3 Service Centre: 613-901-1420 – NDHQ(Pearkes) 1 ST : 613-992-0868 or 613-901-1420
|
|
|
|5
|Chaplain
|PSS
|Available on Call: 613-291-3879 or 343-548-0370
|
|
|
|6
|Military Administration Services (Orderly Rooms) Duty HRA: 613-222-7629 For Emergencies Only
|PSS
|Essential military admininstrative services are by appointment only (see serials 20 through 24) or emergency services through the Duty HRA (613-222-7629). CFSU(O) Det Star Top will remain open to support CJOC personnel
|
|
|
|7
|PSP Military Housing (Emergency Support)
|PSS
|613-882-8342
|
|
|
|8
|Beechwood Cemetery Support (As required)
|CBCAF
|CFSU(O) Ops
|
|
|
|9
|Cashier (Reduced Service Level)
|COS
|NDHQ(Carling) 5E.1.P15 – Mon-Fri 0730-1430 hrs – 613-901-5529 or 613-901-5549 – Cashier Only (After-hours) : 613-697-7347
|
|
|
|10
|Public Affairs
|COS
|Telework: CFSU(O) Ops – PAO Emergencies: 613-795-4975 or 343-543-6150
|
|
|
|11
|Imaging Services (Passport and Media Photos for deploying personnel)
|COS
|Imaging Services: 613-878-6711
|
|
|
|12
|Transport Support to VIPs
|TSS
|Uplands Hangar 14 – Dispatch 613-998-3632 or 613-998-8070
|
|
|
|13
|Shuttle Services
|TSS
|Amended Schedule – Following routes remain operational: Route 1: NDHQ(Carling)-NDHQ(Pearkes) Route 1A: NDHQ(Pearkes)-NDHQ(Carling) Route 4: Star Top Bldg Route2B-2: Direction St-Joseph
|
|
|
|14
|CMTT / F&E (Reduced Service Level)
|TSS
|Uplands Bldg 346 – Office: 613-998-8365 Mobile: 613-293-7239
|
|
|
|15
|Supply (Receipt & Issue of Critical Equipment and Ammunition)
|TSS
|Uplands Bldg 346/Ammo: 343-548-9765 or 587-982-6658 – Ammo: 343-548-3105
|
|
|
|16
|Supply Customer Service / SAG (Reduced Level of Service – All Account Activity)
|TSS
|NBP: 819-664-4971
|
|
|
|17
|LPO Request under 25K (Reduced Level of Service. Emergency Requests Related to BCP Activities Only)
|TSS
|NPB: 613-407-2315
|
|
|
|18
|Clothing Store (Deployment/Release within 30 Days)
|TSS
|NPB Basement: 418-997-8139
|
|
|
|19
|Maintenance (Reduced Level of Service – Support to GPV, Weapons and Secure Container Entry)
|TSS
|Uplands Hangar 14 – Vehicle Maintenance: 613-991-0376 Weapons/Secure Container: 613-993-3298
|
|
|
|
Serial
|
Tier 2 – Critical Services (Frequent/Intermittent)
|
Branch
|
Contact Info
|
|
|
|20
|Outside Agencies Coordination (Other than Emergencies)
|Ops
|CFSU(O) Ops – NDHQ(Carling) – 5W/O.1.B05 – Maj Holleran : 613-408-5735 WO Comeau : 613-401-7696 LCol Coudé : 613-290-6563
|
|
|
|21
|Classified Waste Disposal
|SRMO
|613-947-6086
|
|
|
|22
|Military Pay
|PSS
|Email +CFSU Ottawa Reception@CFSU(O) Ooutside of DWAN: CFSUOttawaRecep@forces.gc.ca)
|
|
|
|23
|Claims Processing (IR, Education, etc.)
|PSS
|Email ++CFSU(O) IR/SE @CFSU(O) (Outisde of DWAN: CFSUOIR-SE@forces.gc.ca)
|
|
|
|24
|CAF Releases
|PSS
|Email ++CFSU(O) Rel@CFSU(O) (Outside of DWAN: CFSUOrel-lib@forces.gc.ca)
|
|
|
|25
|Ops and TAVs
|PSS
|Email +CFSU(O) OPS & TAVS @CFSU(O) (Outside of DWAN: CFSUOOps&TAV-USFCOOPS&VAT@forces.gc.ca)
|
|
|
|26
|PDev File Processing, Career Adminstration
|PSS
|Email +PDev-PerfP@CFSU(O) (Outside of DWAN: Pdev-Perf@forces.gc.ca)
|
|
|
|27
|Operational Training (IPT) Capability in Support of Force Generation
|CRPTC
|CRPTC- Range Control Officer 613-889-5161 or +CRPTC Operations – PCCEE Operations@CFSU(O) CRPTC@Ottawa-Hull
|
|
|
|28
|Support to CAF Operations
|CRPTC
|CRPTC – Range Control Officer 613-889-5161 or +CRPTC Operations – PCCEE Operations@CFSU(O) CRPTC@Ottawa-Hull
|
|
|
|29
|Support to Ceremonial Functions (GC, MND, HEGG, CAF) (As Directed)
|CBCAF
|CFSU(O) Ops
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
