CFINTCOM Helps to Give Back to Ottawa’s Homeless Youth

By Captain Scott Atchison, Canadian Forces Intelligence Command, NDWCC Team Lead –

The National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) 2019 is in its final month of fundraising and giving back. This year’s campaign theme – Standing shoulder-to-shoulder against veterans’ homelessness, pushes us to be unified in our collective actions to support vulnerable people in our military community.

As Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, we have often seen it all, either through our missions or our routine garrison activities. We are deployed to impoverished countries where personal safety, hunger and homelessness are common issues, with the most vulnerable being the most at risk. Some of our members sometimes have to take a knee, whether the circumstances be related to service, retirement or family. This can cause financial strain; making finding affordable housing or putting food on the table a struggle. With this in mind, members of Canadian Forces Intelligence Command (CFINTCOM) volunteered a few hours of their time to Operation COME HOME here in Ottawa, where they assembled over 500 of their 2019 Holiday Newsletter and donation forms to be mailed to prospective donors. Operation COME HOME’s mission is to prevent homeless youth from becoming homeless adults. This year alone, Operation COME HOME has supported over 500 at-risk homeless youth in our community to move into their own home, complete high school credits, find employment, obtain mental health and addiction support, and reunite with their families across Canada. This is a worthy cause to support. None of us want to see any homeless in the nation’s capital, let alone in the winter months.

We would like to extend a big thank you to our CFINTCOM volunteers. As we wind down the 2019 NDWCC Campaign please consider supporting Operation COME HOME or other similar charities.

Feature Image Provided by Captain Scott Atchison

