CFMWS Announces Renewed Partnership with BMO Bank of Montreal

Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) has recently signed a ten-year extension of its partnership with BMO Bank of Montreal. With the extension, BMO continues to be the Official Bank and exclusive provider of banking services and financial products to members of the Canadian Defence Community.

Since 2008, BMO has served as the official bank of the Canadian Defence Community Banking (CDCB) Program, designed to serve the banking needs of Regular Force and Reserve personnel, recruits, military families, veterans and retirees, as well as Department of National Defence and Staff of the Non-Public Funds civilian personnel, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The CDCB Program offers products and services specifically designed to meet the needs of the Defence Community, such as free banking with the Performance Plan and the BMO Support Our Troops MasterCard. A portion of each transaction made with the BMO MasterCard goes to Support Our Troops, the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces, and has generated over $519 000 so far.

“Over the past decade, our partnership with BMO has allowed us to improve the lives of members, veterans and their families, and we are excited to continue delivering a wide range of benefits specifically designed for our Defence Community,” said Sean N. Cantelon, CEO, Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services. “We look forward to working with BMO in this renewed partnership to enhance services that meet the needs of the Defence community, today and tomorrow.”

Here in the National Capital Region, BMO is one of the longest-serving supporters of the Canadian Forces Support Unit (Ottawa), sponsoring such events as Holidays with the Central Band, Defence Community Family Appreciation Days, and many others.

