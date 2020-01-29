Defence Team member awarded prestigious award from the Governor General of Canada

By Quinn Abugov – Communications Officer, ADM(PA) –

On 3 October, 2019 a member of the Defence Team was awarded the Governor General’s Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers. Eric Hansen, a member of Scouts Canada was the recipient of the annual award, handed out to Canadians who are recognized for their exceptional volunteer contributions

Based in Gatineau, Quebec, Mr. Hansen has been involved with Scouts Canada over the past decade, and has been responsible for teaching youth members’ survival skills, map-reading and first-aid techniques. Moreover, Mr. Hansen volunteers his weekends to participate in camping trips, and has donated materials and equipment, to ensure all are able to participate in the Scouts Canada program.

Bravo Zulu to Mr. Hansen on a significant achievement!

What is the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers?

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers is an annual Awards Program administered by the Chancellery of Honours, within the purview of the Office of the Governor General of Canada. The Medal recognizes living Canadians who have had a significant, sustained and unpaid contribution to their community, in Canada and abroad. Nominations for the prestigious award are accepted year-round, and medals are presented by the Governor General at an Awards ceremony held annually at Rideau Hall.

The Medal is part of the Canadian Honours System, a program created by the Crown to honour exemplary Canadians. The current iteration of the Award replaced the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, which was created in 1995, by former Governor General the Right Honourable Romeo Leblanc.

Description of the Medal

The Medal itself is crafted from silver and is 36 mm in diameter. Inscribed on one side of the medal is an effigy of the Sovereign, the Canadian Royal Title, and the word “CANADA” nestled between two Maple Leafs. The reverse displays two hearts set within five Maple Leafs, encapsulated by a Crown. The Medal is bound by a deep red, gold and blue ribbon.

How to Nominate a Colleague for an External Award

Visit the External Awards Page (DWAN Only) and complete the appropriate nomination form in full, obtain the required letters of support, and submit to your L1 Awards and Recognition Coordinator.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

This post is also available in: Français (French)