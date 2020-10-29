“Helping Hands” NCR Military Family Holiday Hamper Project 2020

This message is published under the authority of the Commander, Canadian Forces Support Group (Ottawa-Gatineau) –

The “Helping Hands” National Capital Regional (NCR) Military Family Holiday Hamper Project provides an opportunity for the Defence Team within the NCR to channel their goodwill to military families in need over the Holidays by sponsoring a family through donation of gifts and/or other necessities identified by the sponsored family.

During the unprecedented pandemic and associated challenges at work and home, many military families remain in need of assistance. In most cases, the Holiday season represents a time of celebration and relaxation with family and friends; however, across the NCR many military families continue to cope with loss, mental illnesses, and financial stressors. This holiday season, we encourage all those able to please join our efforts and contribute to Helping Hands, whether as individuals/families, Unit, or greater DND organization. Together, we can make a real difference for those in need.

For individuals or Units interested in sponsoring military families:

Please contact NCR Padre Won at Inseob.won@forces.gc.ca or 613-293-1698.

For families in need:

If deemed appropriate, supervisors are invited to mention the program to a CAF member in a confidential and supportive manner, suggesting that if they would like some help this Holiday season, they can contact either the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) at helpinghands@mfrc-ncr.ca or 613-998-4884, and/or Padre Won at Inseob.won@forces.gc.ca or 613-293-1698.

CAF members are also invited to self-identify to the MFRC NLT 20 November 2020 if they need wish to be a recipient this Holiday season.

To ensure confidentiality, only the designated MFRC Family Wellness Team members and NCR Chaplains will be speaking with the members/families.

On behalf of the MFRC & NCR Chaplains, thank you all in advance for sharing your generous spirit to military families in need of support this holiday season.

