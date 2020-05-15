NCC Road Closures Pilot Project

This message is published under the authority of the Commandant, Canadian Forces Support Unit (Ottawa) –

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is announcing an additional pilot project to partially close both the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway to motor vehicle traffic on weekends. The purpose of the project is to provide more outdoor space for residents to exercise while practicing safe physical distancing. Users are asked to access the closures by foot or by bike for the present time. The NCC will provide an update next week regarding the timing for the reopening of its parking lots.

These partial road closures will occur on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) from 8 am to 4 pm, beginning Saturday, May 16, 2020, until Sunday, May 31, 2020. The Victoria Day holiday on Monday, May 18, 2020, will also be included in this closure.

The following sections of the parkways will be closed to motor vehicle traffic:

• Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway between Dominion Avenue (the Transitway) and Booth Street

• Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard

Similar to what was done for the Queen Elizabeth Driveway closure, the NCC will ensure access for emergency vehicles, if required, and will undertake active monitoring and surveying.

La Commission de la capitale nationale (CCN) annonce le lancement d’un autre projet pilote consistant à fermer partiellement les promenades Sir‑John-A.-Macdonald et Sir‑George‑Étienne-Cartier à la circulation automobile durant le week-end. Ce projet vise à offrir plus d’espace aux résidents pour qu’ils puissent faire de l’exercice en plein air tout en respectant les consignes d’éloignement physique. Les usagers sont demandés de s’y rendre à pied ou à vélo pour l’instant. La CCN fera le point la semaine prochaine concernant la réouverture de ses stationnements.

Ces fermetures partielles auront lieu le samedi et le dimanche, de 8 h à 16 h, à compter du samedi 16 mai 2020, jusqu’au dimanche 31 mai 2020. Elles seront aussi en vigueur lors du congé de la fête de la Reine, le lundi 18 mai 2020.

Voici les tronçons des promenades qui seront fermés à la circulation automobile :

• Promenade Sir-John-A.-Macdonald, entre l’avenue Dominion (le Transitway) et la rue Booth.

• Promenade Sir-George-Étienne-Cartier, entre la promenade de l’Aviation et le boulevard St. Joseph.

Comme pour le projet de la promenade de la Reine-Elizabeth, la CCN veillera à ce que les véhicules d’urgence puissent accéder aux promenades, au besoin, et elle effectuera une surveillance active et des sondages.

