Recent Posts
Breaking News
NCR Defence Team Resources – COVID-19
March 13, 2020
Breaking News
13-MAR-20: Urgent – Immediate Travel Ban
March 13, 2020
Breaking News
12-MAR-20: Resources Reminder to DND/CAF Personnel in the NCR
March 12, 2020
03/14/2020
Home
NCR Defence Team Resources – COVID-19
List of resources available to DND/CAF personnel:
13 Mar 2020
Message from Deputy Minister regarding COVID-19 (PDF, 34 KB)
NCR Service Updates in Response to The Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) (PDF, 40 KB)
CDS Letter to CAF members and families (PDF, 1.8 MB)
Guidance on COVID-19 and Informational Products (PDF, 51 KB)
Urgent – Immediate Travel Ban
Message from CF H Svcs (O) for the NCR Military Community (PDF, 155 KB)
–
12 Mar 2020
NCR Health & Safety Preventative Measures Notice (PDF, 118 KB)
–
11 Mar 2020
