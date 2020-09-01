NDWCC Goes Virtual for This Year’s Canoe Race

By Olga Balan, NDWCC Team Leader for CFB Ottawa-Gatineau –

To all Canadian Forces Support Group (Ottawa-Gatineau) (CFSG[O-G]) military members and civilian employees,

I am writing to you on behalf of this year’s National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign (NDWCC) Champion, Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre. The annual NDWCC will commence on September 9, 2020 in an environment quite different from previous years. The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably changed the nature of this year’s Campaign to ensure Defence Team members have an opportunity to contribute in a safe and all-inclusive manner.

Foremost amongst the changes will be the use of the E-Pledge platform to allow online pledges and donations to be accepted across the Department. E-Pledge is a reliable, efficient, and accurate system that has been employed at CFB Ottawa-Gatineau, CFB Petawawa, CFB Halifax, and RMC Kingston for some time. The use of E-Pledge will allow campaigners to maintain physical distancing during the donation process by eliminating the need to transfer physical forms. Since all donations made through the E-Pledge platform will be executed by trained staff at NDHQ, there will no longer be a requirement for local Pay Offices to input data manually or to complete civilian PAR, and will minimize issues with the issuing of tax receipts.

A second online fundraising tool, “FlipGive” (http://try.flipgive.com/ndwcc/), will be introduced to further minimize the requirement for physical interaction during the donation process. FlipGive allows retailer partners to provide cashback donations as members purchase from the online sites of many major brands. Defence Team members will thus have the opportunity to make meaningful contributions to the Campaign through routine or regularly planned purchases without any detriment to their family financial goals.

I am encouraging you all to support our two teams who will be participating in the Canoe Race on September 9, 2020. The event will be streamed on Canadian Army Facebook page from 1015 to 1200 hrs.

This year we have:

Old Oars – Paddlers: Cpl Allan Schwarz and Cpl John Young

Canoe Feel the Love Tonight – Paddlers: Sgt Trevor Argue and Cpl Mike Lett

To make a contribution visit https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/LoginRegister.aspx?eventid=342669&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=direct%2fnone.

Remember, no donation is too small. Every cent given makes a real difference to Canadians in need – including our fellow Defence Team members and their families.

I thank you all in advance for your support and while apart staying together at heart.

Respectfully,

Olga Balan

CFSG(O-G) Team Leader

National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign

