New Government of Quebec Regulation – Mandatory Use of Masks/Face Coverings in Enclosed Public Spaces

This message is published under the authority of the Commandant, Canadian Forces Support Unit (Ottawa) –

The Government of Quebec recently mandated the wearing of masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces: https://cdn-contenu.quebec.ca/cdn-contenu/adm/min/sante-services-sociaux/publications-adm/lois-reglements/decret_810-2020.pdf?1594901639. As a result, the city of Gatineau released the following communique: https://www.gatineau.ca/portail/default.aspx?p=nouvelles_annonces/communiques/communique_2015&id=51999463.

PSPC will apply these measures in the publicly accessible spaces of their assets within the geographical areas for which the regulation applies. Appropriate signage will be installed where these requirements are imposed. This includes DND facilities in the NCR located in Quebec.

While each building is unique, spaces that can be publicly accessed without the use of a security access card or escort will comply with local bylaws. Examples of public spaces include the areas leading up to security points and public-facing service offerings. Once security control points have been passed, the DM/CDS Joint Directive – DND/CAF COVID-19 Public Health Measures and Personal Protection applies and is to be followed by all.

In the DND workplace, the CDS/DM Directive stated the following:

All personnel must self-assess prior to entering the workplace;

All personnel must have completed the COVID-19 Awareness course on the DLN prior to reporting to the workplace;

All personnel must wear a non-medical mask when 2 meter distancing cannot be maintained;

All personnel must have completed the onboarding training with their supervisor on the Public Health Measures in the workplace;

The workplace must have been prepared to maximize physical distancing wherever possible, including protocols such as one-way hallways/stairways/doorways; and

Cleaning protocols must be in place to ensure high touch areas are cleaned more frequently.

These same safety measures cannot be assured in a public location, nor with the members of the public themselves, therefore the mandatory wearing of masks or face coverings is a strategy to reduce that risk in publically accessible locations. These measures serve to reduce the risk to DND employees within the workplace.

