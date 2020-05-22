Play, Sing & Perform Online Series – Corey Hart Concert

Deployment Support and Community Recreation present the PSP streaming concert series featuring artists from our Show Tours! Shows will be announced each Wednesday!

Tonight’s PSP Concert

A recorded video from Corey Hart will be shared on Facebook at 7:00 EDT tonight! Corey Hart is a Canadian singer-songwriter, known for his hit singles “Sunglasses at Night” and “Never Surrender”. He has sold over 16 million records worldwide. He’s Grammy nominated as well as an ASCAP, multiple Juno and Quebec ADISQ award winner. Enjoy the show! https://www.facebook.com/events/218376686113697/

The Show Tour Program brings Canadian talent to the troops for some entertainment and distraction from the daily rigours of deployment. This allows the Canadian Armed Forces members to enjoy some homegrown music and comedy to provide a boost in morale.

The online concert series is provided for free but donations to Canadian Forces Support Our Troops Forces Canadiennes Appuyons nos troupes are welcomed.

