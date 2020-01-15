Ready to Quit? National Non-Smoking Week is Being Held from 19 to 25 January 2020

By Michelle Brokop, PSP Ottawa Health Promotion –

Happy New Year! Have you made any Health and Wellness Resolutions for 2020? If quitting smoking is one of them, then why not do it during National Non-Smoking Week and butt out for good?

Smoking accounts for about 30% of all cancer deaths in Canada and is linked to an increased risk for at least 18 types of cancer, including lung, throat, mouth, stomach, and pancreas. Since tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable disease and death in Canada, actually causing 45,000 deaths each year, why not quit? Quitting smoking can be quite difficult, but it’s certainly worth the effort!

When you quit smoking, your body starts to heal itself almost immediately and you decrease you risk of cancer, respiratory disease and stress on your heart.

This is what happens:

After 20 minutes:

Your blood pressure drops to a level similar to that before your last cigarette;

After 1 day:

Your risk of having a heart attack starts to drop;

After 1 year:

Your risk of coronary heart disease is half than that of a smoker’s;

After 5 years:

You have the same chance of having a stroke as a non-smoker does; and

After 10 years:

Your chance of dying from lung cancer is much lower.

Ready to quit? Or thinking about it?



Register for BUTT OUT : the CAF Tobacco Cessation Program. This self-managed program gives specific guidance to help change behaviors associated with tobacco use and provides essential support for individuals who want to quit. Contact PSP Ottawa Health Promotion at 613-901-5496 , or ottawahealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca to register.

: the CAF Tobacco Cessation Program. This self-managed program gives specific guidance to help change behaviors associated with tobacco use and provides essential support for individuals who want to quit. Contact PSP Ottawa Health Promotion at , or ottawahealthpromotion@forces.gc.ca to register. Join the Ultimate Break It Off Challenge initiated by Health Canada and the Canadian Cancer Society. The contest encourages young adults (18-29 years) to be done with smoking in 2020 for a chance to win cash prizes. Register online before 6 February, 2020. Participants register for the appropriate contest path(s):

Check out the following websites for great resources, support, contests and challenges that may help you through the process: Smokers’ Helpline: http://www.smokershelpline.ca/ – 1-877-513-5333 Canadian Lung Association: lung.ca Canadian Cancer Society: ca, runtoquit.com



Check out our website for more information or to register for our Health Promotion workshops.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

This post is also available in: Français (French)