Recruiters Wanted! Help Grow and Diversify our Canadian Armed Forces

From the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group –

Are you a passionate Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member looking for a rewarding challenge? Here’s your chance to make a real difference this year and help others through this exciting opportunity!

The Canadian Forces Recruiting Group (CFRG) is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic CAF members who reflect the changing face of Canada’s diverse workforce to serve in Recruiting Centres across the country.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Passionate CAF members who enjoy engaging with Canadians;

CAF members who identify with employment equity (EE) groups (i.e., women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, and Indigenous peoples) we’re trying to recruit to meet established CAF EE goals;

Strong communication skills, verbal and written;

Proficient active listening skills;

Comfortable at public speaking;

Familiar with social media applications and the latest technology; and

Driven, loves working independently and as part of a team.

Numerous rewarding positions at Canadian Forces Recruiting Centres (CFRC) across Canada:

Recruiter;

Diversity & Specialist Recruiter;

Military Career Counsellor;

Recruiting File Administrator; and

Command and Control positions.

Perks of the job:

Make a difference by helping enhance diversity and growth in the CAF;

Interact with people and local communities;

Career advancement opportunities;

Points awarded for a recruiting tour equivalent to an operational deployment; and

Numerous postings across Canada.

Immediate openings!

Diversity Recruiters are needed in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, London and Borden.

Apply today

Advise your chain of command and Career Manager, and indicate your desired position(s) in the Employee Member Access Application. Check out CFRG employment opportunities published in CANFORGENs.

Learn more about the various Recruiting Centres and their detachments, as well as recruiting activities across Canada, by contacting the CFRG Deputy Liaison Officer at 613-901-9628 or by email. The nearest CFRC for individuals in the National Capital Region is located at 240 Sparks Street, Ottawa.

