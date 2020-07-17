Recent Posts
21 July, 2020
Resumption of the NCR Shuttle Service

This message is published under the authority of the Commandant, Canadian Forces Support Unit (Ottawa) –

Starting 20 Jul 20, the NCR Shuttle Service will resume limited service as part of the Business Resumption Plan on the following key routes:

  • Route 1: Carling-NDHQ
  • Route 1A: NDHQ-Carling
  • Route 4: Startop
  • Route 2B-1: Direction Pearkes

To ensure the safety of the shuttle staff and riders additional protocols will be in place:

  • All riders must wear a non-medical mask for the entire time they are on the shuttle
  • Hand sanitizer will be available on the shuttle for users
  • Shuttles will operate with a limited capacity to ensure proper spacing
  • Additional cleaning protocols have been implemented on a daily basis on all shuttle services

Timetables of the routes and additional information can be found on the CFSU(O) webpage: http://intranet.mil.ca/en/locations/ncr/transport-shuttle.page

 

