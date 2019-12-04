Serving Those Who Serve – Volunteering In The National Capital Region

By Rafael Baffini, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, PSP –

According to Statistics Canada, Canadians devote about 2 billion hours to volunteer activities every year. With 44% of the population participating in some form of volunteer work, Canada has one of the highest volunteering rates in the world. Those helpful hands boost the potential of all sorts of organizations that have a direct positive impact on their communities.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the Defense Team Community benefits from the generosity of people that choose make a difference to those who serve and their families. Last year, 146 volunteers joined the Personnel Support Program (PSP) team to help with a variety of activities related to recreation, fitness and special events.

Volunteers come out for many reasons; some of them want to give back to the community, others are motivated by the opportunity to secure enough volunteering hours to fulfill their high-school program. Whatever their reasons are, many of the programs available to the Defence Team Community rely on their valuable time and talents. “Without dedicated volunteers many of our clubs and programs would simply not exist. On behalf of PSP Recreation, I would like to thank each and every one of our volunteers for the many dedicated hours and support provided to the Defence Team Community,” says David Leblanc, PSP Community Recreation Manager.

Besides being important to our community, volunteering can be a very gratifying experience for all. Some of the most common benefits for volunteers include a great sense of achievement and personal growth, making new friends, acquiring and teaching new skills.

“My husband, Major (Maj) Sebastien Godin, and I started a judo program in the fall of 2018 in Ottawa with PSP. Sebastien started Judo when he was 5 years old and even as a military brat was able to continue growing in the sport wherever his family was posted to, he even achieved a position on Canada’s National Judo Team. Years later our kids got the judo bug too! We wanted to offer affordable judo classes to the military community so other military kids and families could create the same memories and friendships we have. Through PSP and with the help of some precious judo friends, we set up a dojo in the gym at CFS Leitrim and we are passing the judo bug to many more kids and adults, both military and civilian. Seeing military and civilians, adults and children getting along, learning, playing, and growing in the sport and as a community is very rewarding and we are looking to continue this initiative for years to come,” says the volunteer Emilie Godin.

Showing Our Appreciation

Thanks to CANEX Volunteer Recognition Program, PSP and MFRCs work together every year to show their appreciation to adult and youth volunteers, for the important work they do in our community, but thus also provides an opportunity for PSP Recreation, MFRC-NCR and CANEX to work together and foster a collaborative partnership. On Thursday, 14 November, 2019 48 guests enjoyed a Canadian-themed volunteer appreciation event at the RA Centre, featuring wonderful Canadian inspired cuisine and entertaining competitive team games.

Become a Volunteer

PSP and MFRC have plenty of volunteering opportunities. If you want to join the team and make a difference to the DND community, contact:

PSP

613-998-8216

Recreation-PSP-Loisir@forces.gc.ca

MFRC

613-998-4851

volunteerteam@mfrc-ncr.ca

Feature Image Provided by CFSU(O) Imaging Services

