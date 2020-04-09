Recent Posts
Stay Healthy with PSP!1-APR-20: ADVISORY – QUEBEC-ONTARIO INTERPROVINCIAL BORDERS POLICE SCREENING31-MAR-20: CFSU(O) EXTERNAL CRITICAL SERVICES UPDATE24-MAR-20: NCR GENERAL SERVICES AND AMENITIES CLOSURE NOTICE / AVIS DE FERMETURE DES SERVICES GÉNÉRAUX ET DES COMMODITÉS DANS LA RCN COVID-19: What you need to know if you are a CAF member or a DND civilian employeeNCR Defence Team Resources – COVID-1913-MAR-20: Urgent – Immediate Travel Ban12-MAR-20: Resources Reminder to DND/CAF Personnel in the NCR
Stay Healthy with PSP!

PSP Online Programming – 

PSP Virtual Fitness:

Looking for ways to stay active at home? Your PSP team has you covered! Our fitness professionals across Canada have put together 12hrs of virtual fitness so you can get moving at a time that works best for you! Check out the full schedule at https://www.cafconnection.ca/National/Programs-Services/For-Military-Personnel/Military-Fitness/PSP-Virtual-Fitness-Schedule.aspx and download the schedule to your mobile device!

PSP Health Promotion Webinars:

Physical distancing presents challenges to all aspects of our life. Snacks, meals, stress, communication can all become issues when we’re all under the same roof – or when we’re all alone. Your CAF Health Promotion Team has put together a series of Webinars to help you stay healthy in this unfamiliar reality. We encourage you to log on to any of the workshops found at https://www.cafconnection.ca/National/Programs-Services/Health/Health-Promotion-Program/Health-Promotion-Webinars.aspx 

Recreation programming available for families and kids (video library, resources, online sessions):

https://www.cafconnection.ca/National/Programs-Services/Recreation/Busy-Hands.aspx  AND https://bkk.cfmws.com/chilliwackpub/index.asp

This post is also available in: Français (French)

