Stay Secure through Vigilance: Security Awareness Week Ready to Launch in the NCR

By Lieutenant Cherie-Lyn Hillier Templeton, Security Awareness, Training & Education Officer, Director General Defence Security –

The Director General Defence Security (DGDS) is promoting a strong security culture at all levels within the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) by launching the theme Security Never Takes a Break – Vigilance for this year’s Security Awareness Week (SAW) running from 3 to 7 February, 2020.

The National Capital Region (NCR) kick-off event for SAW 2020 will take place at NDHQ (Carling) on 4 February, 2020 from 0900-1000 hrs. The Deputy Minister of National Defence and the Deputy Vice Chief of the Defence Staff will join the DGDS staff to give key note speeches and visit the security kiosks set up in the area.

With just a little effort, it is easy to incorporate security vigilance into our daily lives. For example, in terms of physical security, everyday tasks include: challenging strangers in the area, checking building passes, locking up at the end of the day and practicing a clean desk policy, never leaving sensitive material unattended and always locking your computer work station if you leave your area. When we travel, we need to remember to not talk about our work with unknown people and to secure our belongings.

Security is about protecting your personal information and the personal information of others. When dealing with protected information such as performance assessments, financial and health information, it is important to implement strict access controls. This is a simple as using encryption with your PKI encryption card and setting permissions appropriately in GCDOCS and other approved information portals.

When dealing with information remember that unclassified information is not public information. Information is an asset which must be managed and protected accordingly. In aggregate, unclassified information can become very sensitive. Public disclosure or sharing of unclassified information must be done in accordance with an approved context and respect of the information originator.

Keep in mind that improper handling of USBs and portable storage devices leads to significant information security risk. Never connect unauthorized storage media to DND/CAF systems! If necessary, use a dedicated non-connected workstation for scrubbing USBs and data transfer.

When it comes to technology and social media we need to stop and think about what we are about to post. Does it contain information in regards to such things as military operations or secure locations? Before you post that selfie, first look and see if it shows sensitive information or personnel that should not be identified. Ask yourself, “Is what I am sharing going to cause some form of harm or risk to the DND/CAF or its members?”

Personnel who wish to promote security in their workplace may obtain products and information from the DGDS intranet toolkit. To download products, visit http://intranet.mil.ca/en/health-safety-security/security-awareness-toolkit page.

You are an important part of keeping all members of our Defence Team secure through VIGILANCE!

This post is also available in: Français (French)