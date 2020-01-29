Talking about suicide saves lives. Get the facts!

By PSP Ottawa Health Promotion Team –

Welcome to the first of a four-part article series in support of the National Capital Region’s (NCR) Suicide Awareness Campaign, created by the PSP Ottawa Health Promotion team. The campaign’s slogan – Talking about suicide saves lives – reinforces our collective and individual responsibility of opening the dialogue around suicide in order to reduce the stigma and therefore play a role in preventing it. With 4000 suicide deaths in Canada each year, representing an average of 10 Canadians dying by suicide each day, the severity of the issue is unequivocal and concrete actions need to be taken[1]. Through the following series of articles and other campaign activities, practical information and tips will be shared to better equip the Defence Team in building a suicide-safer community.

Through this Myth or Fact quiz, we invite you to test your knowledge and debunk common myths about suicide. The goal is to allow you to learn more about the complex problematic of suicide and to use your knowledge to help prevent it.

Myth or Fact?

Talking about suicide is a bad idea and can be interpreted as encouragement.

People considering suicide really want to die.

There are several warning signs indicating that a suicidal crisis is present.

Once a person has thoughts of suicide, they will never change their mind.

Most people who attempt or complete suicide suffer from depression.

Suicide is an act of courage.

Suicide is an act of cowardice.

Someone suggesting they want to end their life are doing it to get attention.

Improvement following a suicide attempt or intervention signifies that the risk has passed.

We can help a person who thinks about suicide without being a health professional.

Talking about suicide saves lives facts answer sheet

Increasing collective awareness and understanding of suicide can help reduce the social stigma and strengthen the human net around vulnerable people. Remember to keep an eye out for yourself, your entourage, and for our next two articles. Get involved by participating in the “You’re important to me” clothespin activity outlined in our second article.

If you are in distress or concerned about someone, here are some resources you can contact:

CAF Resources

Family Info Line 1-800-866-4546

CF Member Assistance Program 1-800-268-7708

CF Mental Health Services (NCR) 613-945-1111

DND Civilian Resources

Employee Assistance Program (Public) 1-800-268-7708

Employee Assistance Program (NPF) 1-800-361-5676

NCR Community Resources

Mental Health Crisis Line 1-866-996-0991

1-866-APPELLE (Québec) 1-866-277-3553

[1] Public Health Agency of Canada. http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/publications/healthy-living-vie-saine/suicide-canada-infographic/alt/infographic-infographique-eng.pdf

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

This post is also available in: Français (French)