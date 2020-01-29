Talking About Suicide Saves Lives – You’re important to us!

By PSP Ottawa Health Promotion Team –

The launch of the National Capital Region (NCR) Defence Team’s Suicide Awareness Campaign is only a few days away. Wondering how you can get involved in the movement and help prevent suicide? The PSP Ottawa Health Promotion Team has got you covered with the following options:

Participate in the Clothespins Activity

Join us in the “You’re Important to Me” Clothespin Activity. This is a perfect opportunity to express appreciation towards your colleagues and loved ones. The activity encourages you to give a pin to a colleague as a way of communicating that they are important to you. The person receiving the pin is then invited to carry on the movement in order to maximize its positive impact on the Defence Team. Continue making a difference by taking a picture with the pin and posting it on social media by tagging PSP Ottawa (Facebook and/or Twitter) and using the hashtag #PSPOttawaTalk or #PSPOttawaParler. The PSP Ottawa Communications Team will thus be able to assemble a vibrant photo gallery to illustrate the NCR’s collective participation in this activity.

Note: Pins were disturbed at the NDHQ (Carling) in conjunction with the Bell Let’s Talk event on the morning of 29 January, 2020 and will be distributed again the morning of 31 January, 2020 at the at NDHQ (Carling) entrances, and via campaign partners including PSP fitness facilities and the Chaplain Services Team of CFSU(O).

2. Stop by the Suicide Awareness Kiosk at NDHQ (Carling)

Whether you want to grab some “You’re Important to Me” clothespins for your unit, resources on suicide awareness and preventative measures, or even get information about the Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness workshop, every reason is a good one to take a walking break and visit the Health Promotion office at NDHQ (Carling) in the East wing of Building 5 (Shared Learning Centre).

To obtain pins for your section/office, please send us an e-mail: OttawaHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca.

3. Register online for a Mental Fitness and Suicide Awareness (MFSA) workshop or briefing

4 February, 2020: MFSA one-day workshop (EN), 0800-1600hrs, NDHQ (Carling)

13 February, 2020: MFSA one-day workshop (Bilingual), 0800-1600hrs, NDHQ (Carling)

21 April, 2020: MFSA one-day workshop (FR), 0800-1600hrs, NDHQ (Carling)

10 June, 2020: MFSA one-day workshop (EN), 0800-1600hrs, NDHQ (Carling)

4. Get familiar with the warning signs

One of the best ways to help prevent suicide is to become familiar with the warning signs.

If you are in distress or concerned about someone, here are some resources that you can contact:

CAF Resources

Family Information Line 1-800-866-4546

CF Member Assistance Program 1-800-268-7708

CF Mental Health Services (NCR) 613-945-1111

DND/NPF Civilian Resources

Employee Assistance Program (Public) 1-800-268-7708

Employee Assistance Program (NPF) 1-800-361-5676

NCR Community Resources

Mental Health Crisis Line 1-866-996-0991

1-866-APPELLE (Québec) 1-866-277-3553

