Toastmasters Club virtual open house

The NDHQ (Carling) Toastmasters Club is hosting its virtual open house on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, with Brigadier-General Jeff Smyth (Director General Operations — CJOC) as their guest speaker. This lunchtime event (1200–1300 hrs) is open to all. Simply email ToastmastersDND.MND@forces.gc.ca to RSVP and receive the meeting request details. This year’s theme is “Leadership in an Operational Setting.”

FAQ

What is the purpose of Toastmasters?

To help personnel develop their communication and leadership skills for both personal and career development. It allows everyone to practice their skills and share feedback.

How is it done?

Toastmasters provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every individual member has the opportunity to develop oral communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth.

What are the benefits?

Become a more effective communicator

Improve grammar and vocabulary

Exercise time management skills

Be a great listener

Control filler words

Learn to give specific, positive, and helpful feedback

Learn to speak in a way to inspire

